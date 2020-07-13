1/
Jason R. Tipton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Russell Tipton, age 43, of Logan, Ohio, passed away July 10, 2020 at his residence, Logan, Ohio.
Jason was born May 20, 1977 in Nuremburg, Germany.
Jason was a free spirited guy, that loved to joke and laugh. He was fun to be around. He loved the beach, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, friends and his animals. Jason worked at Tipton's Barber Shop and Salon. He was a terrific hair stylist and all the clients loved him.
Surviving are father, Dwaine (Wanda) Tipton of Logan; mother, Gloria (Mark) Bock of North Carolina; twin brother, Joseph (Melissa) Tipton of Logan; brother, Steven (Linda) Tipton of Nelsonville; sisters, Jennifer Carteaux of North Carolina, Stephanie Peer of Marion, Heather (Charles) Dexter of The Plains, Elaine (Ryan) Gearhart of Wadsworth, Tammy (Jason) Potter of Valley City, Ohio; daughter, Jolie Isis Tipton of Delaware; several aunts , uncles, nieces, nephews, and many great friends.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry W. Tipton, Nadine Tipton, William Hall, Glenna Hall; uncle Bob; uncle Randy Hall; cousin Jim.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday at Knollwood Cemetery Logan, Ohio with pastor Brian Neville officiating.
A walk thru viewing will be on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. A limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.
The family suggests donations be made to a Go Fund Me account that is being set up for his daughter Jolie. 
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved