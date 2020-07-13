Jason Russell Tipton, age 43, of Logan, Ohio, passed away July 10, 2020 at his residence, Logan, Ohio.
Jason was born May 20, 1977 in Nuremburg, Germany.
Jason was a free spirited guy, that loved to joke and laugh. He was fun to be around. He loved the beach, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, friends and his animals. Jason worked at Tipton's Barber Shop and Salon. He was a terrific hair stylist and all the clients loved him.
Surviving are father, Dwaine (Wanda) Tipton of Logan; mother, Gloria (Mark) Bock of North Carolina; twin brother, Joseph (Melissa) Tipton of Logan; brother, Steven (Linda) Tipton of Nelsonville; sisters, Jennifer Carteaux of North Carolina, Stephanie Peer of Marion, Heather (Charles) Dexter of The Plains, Elaine (Ryan) Gearhart of Wadsworth, Tammy (Jason) Potter of Valley City, Ohio; daughter, Jolie Isis Tipton of Delaware; several aunts , uncles, nieces, nephews, and many great friends.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry W. Tipton, Nadine Tipton, William Hall, Glenna Hall; uncle Bob; uncle Randy Hall; cousin Jim.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday at Knollwood Cemetery Logan, Ohio with pastor Brian Neville officiating.
A walk thru viewing will be on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. A limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.
The family suggests donations be made to a Go Fund Me account that is being set up for his daughter Jolie.
