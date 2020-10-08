1/
Jennie Cook
1931 - 2020
Jennie Lee Friley Nice Cook, age 89, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Oct. 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Greenfield, Ohio.
Jennie was born Jan. 13, 1931 in Hocking County, Ohio to Rueben Friley and Gladys Aurand Friley.
Surviving are her children Jon (Gloria) Nice of Savannah,TN; Keith (Suellen) Nice of McArthur; Christi Nice of Greenfield; Yvonne (Steve) Nice of New Plymouth; Michael Nice of Chillicothe, and estranged daughter Cindy (Martin) Burley of New Plymouth; sisters Shirley Proctor, Ruby Blackstone both of Logan; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; plus so many dear friends.
Jennie was preceded in death by sons Steve Nice, Randy Nice; four brothers, six sisters.
Graveside service was held Monday at the Webb Summit Cemetery, Webb Summit, Ohio.
Arrangements were by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
