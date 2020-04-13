Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
For more information about
Jerry Wine
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Wine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry W. Wine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry W. Wine Obituary
Jerry W. "Bill" Wine, 66, of Logan, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 29, 1953, in Logan, Ohio, son of the late Howard E. and Virginia Mercer Wine. Bill was married to Sharon McKnight Wine, who survives. 
He was a retired self-employed mechanic and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. 
Along with his wife, he is survived by his stepson, Jason (Danielle) Hicks of Sugar Grove; stepdaughter, Amy (Brian) Tootle of Logan; grandchildren, Delaney Tootle of Logan; brother, Robert D. (Valerie) Wine of Logan; sister, Kay (Mike) Mercer of Logan; and his dog, Lady. 
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Richard Wine. 
No services will be held at this time and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. 
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan. 
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -