|
|
Jerry W. "Bill" Wine, 66, of Logan, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 29, 1953, in Logan, Ohio, son of the late Howard E. and Virginia Mercer Wine. Bill was married to Sharon McKnight Wine, who survives.
He was a retired self-employed mechanic and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his stepson, Jason (Danielle) Hicks of Sugar Grove; stepdaughter, Amy (Brian) Tootle of Logan; grandchildren, Delaney Tootle of Logan; brother, Robert D. (Valerie) Wine of Logan; sister, Kay (Mike) Mercer of Logan; and his dog, Lady.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Richard Wine.
No services will be held at this time and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020