Joan Brown, age 92, of Logan, Ohio, passed away November 12, 2019 at her residence, Logan, Ohio.
Joan was born Sept. 10, 1927 in Nottingham, England to Herbert Marriott and Matilda.
She worked for many years in the Nelsonville City Auditor's Office; dedicated homemaker; active member of the Church of Epiphany in Nelsonville.
Surviving are daughters, Andrea Wright, Lori Kolackovsky; grandchildren, Chris Wagner, Andrew Wagner, Daniel Wagner, Elizabeth Hoskins, Keith Wright; great-grandchildren, Matilda Wagner, Orion Wagner.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Keith V. Brown; and later in life her devoted partner, Reginald Levering.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday at the Church of Epiphany in Nelsonville Ohio with Marjorie Menual, Priest and Bill Bales, Deacon officiating.
Burial will be on Monday in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed Friday 3-6 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church of Epiphany, 193 Jefferson St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019