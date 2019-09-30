|
Joanne Mount, age 88, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Sept. 30, 2019 at her daughters house, Lancaster, Ohio.
Joanne was born July 16, 1931 in Logan, Ohio.
Surviving are her children, Jeanette (Rick) Ruffner of The Villages, Florida, Deborah Mount of Logan, Marilyn (Morris) Wilson of Madison, Alabama, Bruce (Poksun) Mount of Nappa, Idaho, and Marsha (Jeff) Beaty of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Joanne was preceded in death by her grandmother, who raised her, Edith Hansley; mother, Carrie J. Hansley; husband, Floyd E. Mount; grandson, James Edward Reeves; great-grandsons, Justin Ruffner and John Reeves; and son-in-law, Tracy Stephens.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019