John Joseph Murray, 57, of Logan, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan.

He was born Jan. 25, 1962 in Charlotte, North Carolina, son of the late William and Juanita Cox Murray. John was married to Jeannette Griffith Murray, who survives.

He was a heavy-duty truck mechanic at Ryder Truck in Columbus and was an active member as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.

John is survived by his son, Joshua (Lynn) Scott of Coolville; daughters, Kiley (John) Cosgrove of New Plymouth, Madison Murray of Logan and Joleanna Bare of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Mikyai Scott and Demetrius Bare; brothers, Charles (Karen) Murray of Charlotte, North Carolina, William (Alice) Murray of Florida and Mickey Murray and his father-in-law, Daniel Griffith of Logan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Margaret Griffith.

Services will be held at a later date at Kingdom Hall in Logan.

Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.