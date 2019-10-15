|
|
John Richard McBroom, 89, of Logan, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 18, 1929 in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of the late John Wesley and Lura (Lytle) McBroom.
John graduated from Logan High School class of 1947. He was a former realtor with Davie Real Estate and Shaw Real Estate. John was also an appraiser for Hocking County. He was active in basketball, football and tennis. John was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Logan, Ohio.
John is survived by his loving wife, Sue Marquerite (Prater) McBroom; two sons, John W. McBoom of Orlando, Florida, and Michael E. (Megan) McBroom of Whitman, Massachusetts; four daughters, Nancy E. Holcomb of Logan, Ohio, Susan E. McBroom of Granville, Ohio, Anne (John) Stoughton of Lancaster, Ohio, and Jacky (Greg) Jones of Logan, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; close family friend, Mary Ehlermann.
Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by one daughter, Suzette Sparks Hall.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with Pastor Tom L. Gates III officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Friends may call Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in John's name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2 W. Hunter St., Logan, Ohio, 43138 and Logan Church of the Nazarene, 650 Walhonding Ave., Logan, Ohio, 43138.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019