Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
For more information about
John Coakley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Coakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Coakley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Coakley Obituary
John W. Coakley, 67, of Logan, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at the Pickering House in Lancaster.
He was born Feb. 4, 1952 in Columbus, son of William Coakley and the late Janine McQuaid Coakley Wagner. John was married to Sandy Modesitt Coakley, who survives. 
He was a retired auto salesman and was a veteran of the United States Army and the United States Air Force. John loved fishing, music and most of all, his family. 
He is survived by his sons, Eric (Veronica) Coakley and Sean Coakley, both of Columbus; daughter, Monica Coakley of Columbus; grandchildren, Aaron, Michael, Seth, Morgan, Cameron, Madison, Brandon and Quinton; brothers, William, Ray and Tom; sisters, Sandy and Phyllis; and his former wife, Shirley Coakley of Columbus. 
In addition to his mother, John was preceded in death by his brother, Pete. 
Private services will be held by the family.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan. 
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of John W. Coakley to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. 
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -