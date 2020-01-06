|
|
John W. Coakley, 67, of Logan, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at the Pickering House in Lancaster.
He was born Feb. 4, 1952 in Columbus, son of William Coakley and the late Janine McQuaid Coakley Wagner. John was married to Sandy Modesitt Coakley, who survives.
He was a retired auto salesman and was a veteran of the United States Army and the United States Air Force. John loved fishing, music and most of all, his family.
He is survived by his sons, Eric (Veronica) Coakley and Sean Coakley, both of Columbus; daughter, Monica Coakley of Columbus; grandchildren, Aaron, Michael, Seth, Morgan, Cameron, Madison, Brandon and Quinton; brothers, William, Ray and Tom; sisters, Sandy and Phyllis; and his former wife, Shirley Coakley of Columbus.
In addition to his mother, John was preceded in death by his brother, Pete.
Private services will be held by the family.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of John W. Coakley to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020