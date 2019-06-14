Rev. John W. "Jack" Glick, born Jan. 15, 1930, went to be with Jesus Thursday, June 13, 2019. Son of Herbert and Lauretta (Howdyshell) Glick, of Logan, Ohio. He graduated in 1948 from Logan High School. Played football all four years (was captain his senior year).

He married his high school sweetheart, Joan St. Clair March 18, 1951, who survives him. They had four children, Elizabeth VanAtta, of Canal Winchester, Janice Mayo, of Columbus, John Jr. (Darlene) of Circleville, and David (Scarlet) of Ashville; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister Ann of Logan, niece Donna Hatten, nephew Karl Marx, and a host of nieces and nephews and friends of former parishes. He was preceded in death by sisters Lauretta Hansel and Lillie Marx.

He was employed by Smead Manufacturing, Logan, for 17 years before answering God's call to the ministry. He attended Garrett Theological Seminary, Evanston, Illinois and was ordained Elder in the Methodist Church in June 1968. He served pastorates in Athens, Hocking, Perry, Franklin and Muskingum counties, a total of 47 years. He had a radio ministry in the 70's to the Caribbean and received a letter from the President of Antigua and others who heard the King's Business Hour home broadcast.

In the 1970's he went on a mission trip to Haiti and helped build a school for Pastor Cassey. He was a member of Webb's Chapel Methodist Church, serving there as janitor, member of youth fellowship, Sunday School teacher, lay leader, and sang bass in the men's church quartet.

In 1980 he answered God's call to found an independent ministry, Faith Center at Roseville and served there 15 years until retirement in 1997. He moved to Lancaster Methodist Campground and served Oakland United Methodist until retiring after eleven years in 2011 due to ill health. He attended Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church in Lancaster before moving to Brookdale Assisted Living in Groveport.

Through his many years of ministry, he led many people to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, his greatest desire.

He will be greatly missed by his wife and family, and many others.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Rev. Rick Jones officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 3 to 8 p.m.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Rev. John W. Glick, to Gideons International, P.O. Box 961, Logan, Ohio 43138.

Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Published in Logan Daily News on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary