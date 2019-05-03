John William (Bill) Warthman, age 89, of Logan, Ohio, passed away April 3, 2019 at Carlin House Assisted Living, Logan, Ohio.

John was born Dec. 26, 1929 in New Plymouth, Ohio to Dallas W. Warthman and Edith A. Rohrer Warthman.

He served in the Army in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. He was sent to Seoul, Japan, and then to South Korea, where he was the conductor of General Taylor's train. John retired from the B&O/C&O Railroad after 35 years and was a lifetime member of U.T.U.

John had many interests, including hunting, fishing, boating, working on automobiles, building homes, fixing just about anything, discussing politics, watching television, cooking, and spending time with his family. John enjoyed family vacations at Lake Erie and Buckeye Lake, and Muskingum River in addition to traveling to many destinations and amusement parks in the U.S. and Canada.

Surviving is his son, Douglas W. Warthman of Logan, daughter, Kendra Warthman of Logan, and grandson, Tobyn Warthman of Lancaster.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Charlene Nixon Warthman.

Graveside services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery at 12 noon on Monday, May 6, 2019, with the Rev. Rick Bennington officiating.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in Logan Daily News on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary