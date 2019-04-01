Johnny W. Grant, 78, of Logan, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born Aug. 24, 1940 in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia, son of the late Fremont and Mina Setleff Grant. He was married to Carol Sue Hanshaw Grant, for 62 years, who survives.

He was a retired truck driver for Signal Delivery and made deliveries for Sears in Logan. He was a life-member of the NRA, and Teamsters Local 413 in Columbus. He was a former member of New Zion United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren, and working on cars and tractors.

Along with his wife, Johnny is survived by sons, John W. Grant of Logan, and Charles F. Grant of The Plains; daughter, Pamela (Mike) Chapin of Columbus; grandchildren, John J. (Erin) Grant of Logan, Karli (Heath) Meyer of Lancaster, Kayli (Tessa R.) Grant of Logan, Mac Chapin and Amanda Chapin; great-grandchildren, Makynzie, Emma, Johnny, Rylee, Brody, Jae, Rayne, Casey and Cassey; brother, Gordon (Gail) Grant of Hurricane, West Virginia; sister, Peggy (Lloyd) Hinkle of Obetz; nieces and nephews, Angie (Danny) Cottrill, Kenny (Nicole) Grant, Paula (Brian) Neff, Roger (Lisa) Hinkle, Ronnie, Connie and Johnny; grand nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Helen and Donald Hodges.

Cremation will take place, and no services will be held at the time.

Arrangements are by the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.

