Jonathan Kerry "Oz" Osborne left us on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home in Dunnellon, Florida at the age of 59.
He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 15, 1961 to Helen C. Shimp and John R. Osborne.
He is preceded in death by his infant sister, Penelope Kay Osborne; stepfather, William B. Shimp; brothers, Martin K. and Daniel W. Shimp; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Gyuro Shimp.
Kerry graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1979. He enlisted and retired from the United States Navy after serving on the USS Midway for four years. After the Navy, he worked for the United States Postal Service in Chillicothe, Ohio and would eventually be appointed Postmaster in West Union, Ohio, where he retired in 2007.
During his days in Chillicothe, he also served as a volunteer fireman. The Ohio State Buckeyes, Chicago Cubs, fishing and darts were his passions and he made friends wherever he went. Kerry loved life and his family which includes his VFW and Moose family and his Navy brothers, the DAWGS. When asked how he was doing or how it was going, his answer was always "Livin' the Dream'. He was a kind and gentle man who would do anything for anyone, which he usually did.
Kerry is survived by his mother and father (Margaret); brothers, William C., Andrew G. (Kim) and Frederick (Erika) Shimp; Tony, Rex and John March; sisters, Bertie Metcalf, Belinda March and Annette Staten. Also survived by special friend, Michelle Lynn Elrod.
Due to the current conditions, a private memorial service for the family to honor Kerry's life will be held at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43221.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VFW Post 4864 at 10199 North Citrus Springs Boulevard, Citrus Springs, Florida, 34434 or to Moose Lodge 2308, 11890 North Florida Avenue, Dunnellon, Florida, 34434.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share any special memories of Kerry with the family.
He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 15, 1961 to Helen C. Shimp and John R. Osborne.
He is preceded in death by his infant sister, Penelope Kay Osborne; stepfather, William B. Shimp; brothers, Martin K. and Daniel W. Shimp; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Gyuro Shimp.
Kerry graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1979. He enlisted and retired from the United States Navy after serving on the USS Midway for four years. After the Navy, he worked for the United States Postal Service in Chillicothe, Ohio and would eventually be appointed Postmaster in West Union, Ohio, where he retired in 2007.
During his days in Chillicothe, he also served as a volunteer fireman. The Ohio State Buckeyes, Chicago Cubs, fishing and darts were his passions and he made friends wherever he went. Kerry loved life and his family which includes his VFW and Moose family and his Navy brothers, the DAWGS. When asked how he was doing or how it was going, his answer was always "Livin' the Dream'. He was a kind and gentle man who would do anything for anyone, which he usually did.
Kerry is survived by his mother and father (Margaret); brothers, William C., Andrew G. (Kim) and Frederick (Erika) Shimp; Tony, Rex and John March; sisters, Bertie Metcalf, Belinda March and Annette Staten. Also survived by special friend, Michelle Lynn Elrod.
Due to the current conditions, a private memorial service for the family to honor Kerry's life will be held at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43221.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VFW Post 4864 at 10199 North Citrus Springs Boulevard, Citrus Springs, Florida, 34434 or to Moose Lodge 2308, 11890 North Florida Avenue, Dunnellon, Florida, 34434.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share any special memories of Kerry with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.