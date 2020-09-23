1/1
Josephine T. Rust
Josephine T. (Campagnaro) Rust 1928- 2020 Josephine Rust, 92, of Cheyenne passed away August 31, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, after a short illness.

Jo was born to Pete and Agnes Campagnaro. She married Richard Rust, "Ruckus". She was a mother to many and Gramma Jo to all, a member of St. Mary's Cathedral Guild, Cheyenne Frontier Days and Buckle Club, a Cheyenne motorcycle gang, and was a volunteer for the CRMC surgical waiting room for 45 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and siblings, Pete Camagnaro and Mary Visca.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A private interment service for both Ruckus and Gramma Jo will be held. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
