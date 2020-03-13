|
Joy Arlene Johnson, age 85, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away March 10, 2020 at Lanfair Nursing Home, Lancaster, Ohio.
Joy was born March 10, 1935 in Nelsonville, Ohio, to Hubert and Edna (Myers) Parsons. She attended Nelsonville High School; and attended Bill Rice Ranch, which was a missionary school.
Surviving are her children, John (Charlotte) Johnson of Murray City, Shayne (Azza) Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida, Sandra (Gary) Cummins of Nelsonville, and Julie (Jerry Kidder) Johnson of Lancaster; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John H. Johnson; and sister, Florence Shelton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge.
Calling hours will be observed on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., and on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to time of service.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: ww.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020