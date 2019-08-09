Home

Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Joyce Davis
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Joyce A. Davis


1939 - 2019
Joyce A. Davis Obituary
Joyce Ann Davis, 80, of Logan, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.
She was born July 23, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter to the late Katherine Irene Clark.
She formerly worked, for many years, as a home care giver in and around Logan and Hocking County. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Logan.
Joyce is survived by her son, Dennis Robert Davis of Logan; daughters, Terri Lynn Hanson of Minnesota, and Christina Givins of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Tina, Amber and Chrissy; brother Donald (Becky) Clark of Georgia; sister, Marcia (Dave) Taylor of Logan; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Interment will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019
