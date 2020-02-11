Home

Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Joyce Kline
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
Joyce B. Kline Obituary
Joyce Beverly Kline, 78, of Rockbridge, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 20, 1941 in Hocking County, Ohio, daughter of the late Hubert and Vivian Wiggins Thompson.
Joyce was married for 38 years to the late Benjamin E. Kline. 
She formerly worked for Goodyear in Logan, and was a member of the Hocking Hills Church of Christ where she was also a member of their ladies group. 
Joyce is survived by her son, Wesley (Lori) Kline of Rockbridge; daughter, Chana (Patrick) Powell of Rockbridge; grandchildren, Alyssa Daubenmire of Rockbridge, Justin Roach of Lancaster, Amanda (Eric) Kinney of Grove City, and Patrick (Sierra) Powell II of Rockbridge; great-grandchildren, Eric Kinney II, Alexis Kinney, Camden Powell and Noah McCann; sisters, Eunice Hart of Laurelville, Freddie (Kenny) Tatman of Tarlton, and Linda (Walter) Hettinger of Laurelville; and numerous nieces and nephews. 
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dayton Thompson and Loring Thompson; and sisters, Louise Clark, Geraldine Route and Velma Behmer. 
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Evangelist Kelly Zirkle officiating.
Interment will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge.
Friends may call at the Cardaras Funeral Home on Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. 
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020
