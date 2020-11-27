1/1
Juanita M. Oliver
Juanita M. Oliver, age 101, of Haydenville, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 20, 2020 at Crestview Nursing Home, Lancaster, Ohio.
Juanita was born June 18, 1919 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Melvin Bruce and Mildred Skiver Bruce. She was a 1937 graduate of Nelsonville High School; retired from Brooks Shoe Factory; member of the Wesleyan Church in Nelsonville.
Surviving are her grandchildren Teresa Oliver of Haydenville, Jason Oliver of Logan; former daughter-in-law LulaBelle Daubenmier of Laurelville.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Oliver who passed away in 1979; sons Charles B. Oliver, John M. Oliver; siblings Dale Bruce, Margaret Hawk, Gail Barber, Madelyn Corwin, Mercedine Warren and Florene Bruce; daughter-in-law Regina Oliver; brothers- in-law Paul Hawk, Clarence W. Warren, Mont Corwin; sister-in-law Joan Bruce.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn New Addition, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Masks and social distancing are required to attend the funeral or calling hours.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
