Juanita Woodyard Obituary
Juanita Woodyard, age 95, of The Laurels in Athens, Ohio, passed away July 8, 2019 at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
Juanita was born Nov. 15, 1923 in Elkhorn City, Kentucky, to Martin Luther Carr and Bertha (Hogston) Carr. She was a member of the Logan Eagle Auxillary.
Surviving are her son, Eddie (Ann) Woodyard of Albany, Ohio; grandson, David (Michelle) Woodyard of Pomeroy, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathan; siblings, Mary (David) Dotson of Rockbridge, and Hubert (Launita) Carr of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond, who passed away in 1968; stepson, Robert Woodyard; and siblings, Eddie Carr, Vera Stanley, and Betty Campbell; brothers-in-law, Clarence Stanley, Edward Campbell, and James Eckard; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Carr.
Calling hours will be observed 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, and one hour prior to Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Harold Ball officiating.
Burial to follow at 2 p.m. in the Wells Cemetery, Meigs County.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at:  www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on July 11, 2019
Remember
