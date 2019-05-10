Judith Anne "Judy" Bender, age 63, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Hospice of Central Ohio in Columbus, Ohio.

Born Jan. 25, 1956 in Nelsonville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert Wayne and Mary Louise (Auker) Whitcraft.

Judy was a 1974 graduate of Logan High School. She graduated with an Associate of Science in Nursing from Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. Judy was a former Registered Nurse Case Manager at AccentCare Home Health Care in Circleville, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband, Walter "John" Bender; two sons, Jared (Becky) Bailey of Lancaster, Ohio and Joshua (Amanda) Bailey of Grove City, Ohio; four grandchildren, Connor, Colton, Chloe and Emma Bailey; one brother, James R. (Melissa) Whitcraft of Logan, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by one sister, Debra Kile.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with the Rev. John T. Williams officiating.

Burial will follow in Laurel Cemetery, Laurel Township-Hocking County, Ohio.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Judy's memory to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43212.

Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com