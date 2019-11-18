|
|
Judith "Judy" Ann Kline-Williams, age 76, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Crestview Rehabilitation in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Nov. 20, 1942 in Logan, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late George Sylvester and Olive June (Wright) Kline.
Judy graduated from Logan High School in 1960. She was a caretaker and deeply loved her family. Judy was an avid bingo player.
Judith is survived by one son, Franklin Joey "Joe" Williams of Hide-a-Way Hills, Ohio; two daughters, Lisa Michelle (Kraig) Stevens of Logan, Ohio, and Saundra Sue Williams of Lancaster, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; Kendra Fetherolf, Dustin Jones, Tawnee Dougherty, Tiana Bloxam, Noah Pullon, Alison and Sebastian Fuentes, Abbie and Damion Bruffett and Jamey Williams; multiple great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Sue (Richard) McCormick of Lancaster, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Judith was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Allen Fetherolf; life partner, Gary McGlothlin; brother, Donald Kline and infant brother, Richard Kline.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Larry Poling officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Judy's memory to Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 481, 60 West Hunter St., Logan, Ohio, 43138 to help defray funeral costs.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019