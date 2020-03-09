|
|
Judith "Judy" Ann McCort, 77, of Logan, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.
She was born May 16, 1942, in Massena, New York, daughter of the late Lester and Jean Hutton Lawrence. Judy was married for 54 years to Dave McCort, who survives.
She retired as of the office manager of Maxwell Quarries. Judy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Logan, the Red Hat Society, the Line Dancing Club and was an active member of Curves.
Along with her husband, Judy is survived by her sons, Jeff (Jennifer) McCort of Pataskala, and Mark (Michelle) McCort of Powell; daughter, Christina (Kent) Bond of Logan; grandchildren, Jessica, Jordan, Jonathan, Joshua, Joel, Mackenzie, Colin, Madison, Camryn, Kayle and Hayden; brother, Charlie (Karen) Lawrence of Florida; sisters, Sally (Steve) Carlin of Syracuse, New York, and Barbara (Rich) Williams of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Barry Lawrence; and a sister, Susie Lawrence.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Logan, 2 W. Hunter St., Logan, with the Rev. Elizabeth Wagner officiating.
Interment will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Friends may call at the First Presbyterian Church of Logan, on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Judith McCort to the First Presbyterian Church of Logan Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 833, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020