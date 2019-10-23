|
Judith Ann Sinnott, age 84, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at her son's residence in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Born Feb. 19, 1935 in Nelsonville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Maynard Ike and Viola (Woods) Henshaw.
Judith and her late husband Don formerly owned and operated the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Logan, Ohio. Judith formerly attended the Logan Church of the Nazarene.
Judith is survived by four sons, Mikel Thomas (Georgette) Sinnott of Logan, Timothy David Sinnott of Sanford, North Carolina, Tony Stephen Sinnott of Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Vincent Lang Sinnott of Logan; one daughter, Trudy K. (David) McCoy of Sugar Grove, Ohio; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Larry Henshaw of Melbourne, Florida.
Besides her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Thomas Sinnott (1995); and two sons, Phillip Andrew Sinnott and Monte Jay Sinnott.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with family members officiating.
Entombment will follow in New Fairview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
Friends may call from 5 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019