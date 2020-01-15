|
|
On Dec. 27, 2019, at 74 years old, Judith Irene (Willis) Miller left this earth to be with the Lord Jesus Christ.
Just as she took her last breath, the gates to Heaven opened, while the angels were singing Amazing Grace. As they led her through the gates her lungs cleared, her pain gone. As she begins to dance upon the streets, she is surrounded by those who have gone before her. She is finally free.
Judy was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio, on June 21, 1945. She was the daughter of Melvin McClain Willis and Dorothy (Stephey) Willis.
During her time spent on this earth, she worked at Goodyear and Walmart.
Judy was preceded in passing by her husband, Carl Miller; her father, Melvin Willis; her mother, Dorothy Willis; her brother, James Willis; and her son, Robert J. Deffendoll.
Upon her departure of this wonderful earth, she left behind a sister, Barbara J. Maxwell of Mansfield, Ohio; a son, Randy Deffendoll of Marion, Ohio; a granddaughter, Melissa A. Deffendoll of Galion, Ohio; a grandson, Matthew J. Deffendoll of Shelby, Ohio; and three great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins.
It was Judy's wish to be laid to rest between her father, Melvin Willis, and brother, James Willis, in Mound View Cemetery located in Mount Vernon, Ohio.
Graveside service date is pending.
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020