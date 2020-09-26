1/1
Julia Lehman
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Julia (Jelimes) Lehman 1940- 2020 Julia Lehman, 80, of Cheyenne, died on September 24, 2020 in Cheyenne.

She was born on March 30, 1940 in Helper, Utah.

Julia was a proud and active member of the Greek Church community in Cheyenne. Prior to retiring, she was the Executive Director of the Wyoming Health Council. She was an advocate for women's and migrant worker's health. As a former nurse, she dedicated her life towards serving the underprivileged and underserved.

She is survived by her son Jason, daughter Lauren, and her two granddaughters Kayla and Kaycee. Julia was proud of her granddaughters and shaped the women they've become. They continue to show the same compassion and kindness towards other as Julia did.

Julia was preceded in death by her sisters Kathy and Katherine, and her parents Theodore and Carrie.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church with a Trisagion service starting at 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church with burial to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
SEP
29
Service
06:00 PM
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
SEP
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
SEP
30
Burial
Cheyenne Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
