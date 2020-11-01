1/1
June Burns
June Rose Burns (nee Long), 93, of Covington, Ky., formerly of Logan and Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Rosedale Green in Covington, Ky. Born May 31, 1927 in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Julia (Bronco) Long.
June was an elementary school teacher and loved to be around children. She was an avid golfer and loved to bowl. She was a serious bridge player, and enjoyed mastering puzzles and water aerobics. She enjoyed reading and travel.
June is survived by two sons, Dave (Nancy Zink) Burns of Independence, Ky., and Jeff (Sheila) Burns of Logan, Ohio; one daughter, Pam (Jeff) Sholl of Bremen, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jason (Jill) Sholl, Ben (Sarah) Sholl, Jesse (TJ) Anderson, Sarah (Aaron) Powell, Kristen (Bryson) Wheeler and Kendall and Mackenzie Burns; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, William Jesse Burns (1990); one brother, Ralph Long; and one sister, Norma Shaw.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at New Fairview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum-Good Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio, at a later date. Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at: www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com.



Published in Logan Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 31, 2020
So sorry to read this. I remember June as a loving Mother and wife. I remember her and Bill and how involved in the community they were. May each one of you find comfort in all the wonderful memories of your Mom. She was a lovely person.
Barbara (Courter) Frasure
Acquaintance
