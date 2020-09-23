Katherine Ann (Nauman) Ray 1974- 2020 Katherine Ann Nauman (Ray) was gifted to us on July 5th, 1974 and called home by our heavenly father July 31st, 2020. She is survived by foster parents Wanda and Mike Minard of Riverton Wyoming, husband Bill Ray of Cheyenne, amazing children Robert and Elena Hernandez and a beautiful granddaughter Aurora Hernandez, all of whom she cherished deeply. Katherine also has numerous foster/half brothers and sisters. There were also many other children that Kathy took under her wing and loved as her own. Kathy had a heart for and loved many. Katherine (Kat) was a very caring , kind, tenderhearted, loving, generous and amazingly strong woman. She cared deeply about every person in her life. If you had the privilege to truly know her then you were privileged to know her love. Her smile and laughter could light up any room and heart. Her hugs were intentional and and sincere. Her beautiful soul was a blanket to your heart on a winter day. Kathy was an Assistant Director of Nursing at Primrose in her latter days. Kathy was a nurse for several years. Her caring soul blessed many in the community. Her love and warmth will be truly missed but remembered forever. Due to COVID-19 we have decided that Lions Park Amphitheater will be where the services/celebration will be held. Please join us in remembering the goodness of Kathy on September 28th, 2020 from 11:30a - 3:00p. Bring a blanket and mask if you wish, we will abide by the social distancing order.



