Kathleen Ann (Gabriel) Speicher, 73, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 21, 2020 at her Maineville, Ohio home after a courageous battle against cancer.
Kathy was born in Logan, Ohio in 1947 but moved to Mansfield, Ohio, during high school, graduating from Mansfield Senior High in 1965, and then Mansfield General School of Nursing in 1968. She worked as a registered nurse for over 47 years. Her gentle, caring, and compassionate spirit made nursing the perfect profession for her. She was indeed a blessing to many.
Kathy was an avid knitter, quilter and home cook. She loved gardening and was proud of the flowers and landscaping around the house. She was a member of a book club, a fiber arts group and was active in her church, Loveland United Methodist. Kathy served her community through Interfaith Hospitality Network and the Loveland Food Pantry. She was known by many as a "hat lady" for her long-standing love of hats. Most important, she was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Kenneth Speicher; daughter, Rebecca (Michael) McBride; grandchildren, Liliana and Logan McBride; sisters, Bonnie (Jim) St. Clair and Sandy (Tom) Wells-Hammer; and brother, Kelly (Lori) Gabriel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Polly (Rose) Gabriel.
A memorial service will be planned at a time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loveland Interfaith Effort (LIFE Food Pantry https://lifefoodpantry.org/
).