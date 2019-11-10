|
Kathleen Morris, age 68, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away Nov. 9, 2019 at her residence, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Kathleen was born July 12, 1951 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to Phillip Herne and Sophie (Simmel) Herne.
She was a member of the Rockbridge Untied Methodist Church.
Surviving are children, Tom (Kelly) Watterman of Chillicothe, Michelle Case of Circleville, and Laura (John) Davis of Londonderry; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth (Jean) Herne of Maryland, Christine Helms of Florida, Mary Fraley of Laurelville, and Tonya (Shawn) Hapanowicz of Avon, Ohio.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Melvin L. Morris, who passed away July 2012.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the Rockbridge United Methodist Church, Rockbridge, Ohio with the Rev. John Williams officiating.
Calling hours will be observed on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019