Kathy Lee Klump Hanning, age 62, of Logan, Ohio, passed away April 2, 2020 at her home.
Kathy was born July 19, 1957 in Fairfield County, Ohio to Jack and Betty Klump.
Surviving are her children, Christy (Joey Lane) Barker, James (Connie Estep) Sycks, and son-in-law Jon Barker; siblings, Debbie Klump Rutter, Connie Klump Bailey, Diane (Steve) Baker, Jack (Lori) Klump, Peggy (Jan) Taylor, and Jeff (Lisa) Klump; grandchildren, Ashley Barker, Ethan Fullerton, Gracie Fullerton, and Brooklyn Sycks; great-grandchild Kyler Southers; and beloved dog, Max.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Hanning; brothers, Roger and Bryan Klump; and mother-in-law Bernadine Hanning.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Burial will be at Connett Cemetery in Nelsonville Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday April 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020