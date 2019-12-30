Home

Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Kenneth Dille Obituary
Kenneth Dille, 73, of Laurelville, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019.
He was born on July 6, 1946 in Adelphi to Lloyd and Frances (Jinks) Dille.
He was a retired postal carrier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Katherine Ream, Donna Brown, Karen Edwards.
Kenneth, a Navy veteran, is survived by his wife, Marge (Roy) Dille; children, Kenneth (Michelle) Dille, Kendra (Joseph) Cook; stepsons, John (Laura) and Anthony Mogan; grandchildren, Grace and Jacob Cook, Tara Boch, Brittany (Adam) Shaffner, Starr, Matthew, Marissa and Michael Mogan; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Marguerite Riddle, Clarabelle House and Cheryl Hurlbut; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.
Burial will be at a later date in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Stages Inc.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019
