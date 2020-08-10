Kenneth F. Hopkins, 83, of Logan, passed away at home after years of declining health on Aug. 8th, 2020. He worked in masonry his whole life.
He was born on March 24th, 1937, in Logan, Ohio, son of the late Charles and Gladys Sater Hopkins.
He is survived by sons, Kenny Wayne Hopkins of Logan, Bruce (Keri) Hopkins of Orrville; grandchildren, Britney Hopkins of Logan, Andrew (Liz) Hopkins of Virginia, Amy (John) Barnes of Wooster, Jonee Taylor of Orrville, Jordan Hopkins of Orrville, Alexis (Hunter) Waugh of Orrville; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Nevaeh Hopkins of Logan, Jaxon Croucher of Orrville, Grayson and Eve Barnes of Wooster; sisters, Martha (Bill) Poling of Logan, Sharon Carter of Tampa, Florida; nephew, Chuck (Nancy) Hopkins of Logan; multiple nieces, and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Gladys Sater Hopkins; daughter, Leah Ann Hopkins; brothers, William, Donald, Robert, Charles Jr., Clarence, George, Harold Hopkins; sisters, Shirley Hopkins, Marjorie Tubbs, Mary Swackhammer, Geraldine Bartlett, Blanche Pritchard, Rosie Edwards, Anna Hopkins, Virginia Hopkins, Linda Nelson.
He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Douglas Stull officiating.
Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Friends may call at the Cardaras Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Chuck Hopkins at Home Tavern, 363 Gallagher Ave., Logan, Ohio 43138.
