Kenneth H. Thompson, age 76, of Logan, Ohio, passed away July 4, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Kenneth was born Sept. 8, 1942 in Logan, Ohio to Robert Thompson and Mary Leona Tucker. He was a 1960 graduate of Logan High School; was a U.S. Navy veteran and Ohio National Guard veteran; and was retired from Smeads.
Surviving are his sons, Kevin Thompson and Duane Thompson, both of Logan; grandchildren, Brandon Glendenning, Crystal Thompson, and Jayce Glendenning; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Earl Riggs, Ron and Cheryl Huffines, Wiley and Mary Lou Riggs, and Ray and Stephanie Morgan.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eura (Riggs) Thompson; siblings, Robert E. Thompson, Clyde R. Thompson, Louise A (Thompson) Vorhees, and Mary L. Thompson; and sister-in-law, Donna Riggs.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on July 6, 2019