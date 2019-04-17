|
Kenneth Ray Holdren, age 92, of Union Furnace, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan, Ohio.
Born June 5, 1926 in Union Furnace, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles and Mallie Mae (Dickinson) Holdren.
Kenneth was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He had formerly worked for Logan Home Dairy, Carborundum, and Lockheed before retiring as a self-employed home contractor.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Doris Ann (Blosser) Holdren; and daughter, Doris F. (Jerry L.) McKnight of Union Furnace.
Besides his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by daughter ,Lisa Raye Holdren; 11 sisters, Bessie Adcock, Margaret Riddle, Hilda Tom, Betty Allberry, Mary Holdsworth, Ruth Amerine, Gradie Disbennett, Garnet Swab, Doris Fay Holdren, Helen Mundy, and infant Nellie Holdren; and three brothers, Ralph, John, and Charles Holdren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio, with the Rev. James R. Mathias officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan.
Friends may call Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2-4 or 6-8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019