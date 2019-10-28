|
Krina J. Cook, of New Straitsville, went peacefully to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Pickering House in Lancaster.
She was a daughter of the late Ralph and Nancy Angle Cook.
Krina was a faithful member of the New Hope United Methodist Church in Gore. She touched the lives of many people with her infectious laugh and generosity; she devoted a lot of her time to taking care of people, whether baking for an event or simply lending a hand to those in need.
She is survived by her sister, Keytta Dickerson; brothers, Kipper (Wendy), Kacy, and Kenny (Ann) Cook; Krina was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews Desiree, Danielle, Darcy, Corrie, Mandy, Tanner, Tyler, Thomas and Ryan, as well as several great-nieces and -nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen "Gertie" Cook.
In honor of Krina's selfless nature, the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the New Hope United Methodist Church, 9825 Gore Church Road, Gore, Ohio 43138.
At Krina's request there will be no calling or graveside services; there will be a celebration of life and funeral service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the New Hope United Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Shawnee.
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019