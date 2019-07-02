|
|
Kyle Lee Abram, age 28, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1990. Kyle was an active member of the Ohio Army National Guard.
Kyle is survived by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home, 60 West Hunter St., Logan, Ohio with Chaplain Captain Sean Golden officiating.
Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.
Friends may call Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A request has been made for no flowers.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on July 3, 2019