Kyle Michael Stuller, 19 of Logan, left this temporary world to be home with Jesus on Jan. 13, 2020. He was born into this life April 20, 2000.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Angie (Brian) Kesler of Grove City, and Michael (Carolyn) Stuller of Circleville. He is survived by his two older sisters, Kendra Stuller and Kerrigan Stuller; longterm girlfriend, Destinee Damron; best friend, Christian Perkins; and grandparents, Frank and Patty Davis and Larry and Janet Stuller of South Bloomingville. Also survived are many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Fredrick Anderson of South Perry; and great-grandfather, Joseph Rubino of South Bloomingville.
Kyle lived an extraordinary life, spreading happiness with his infectious smile and kind heart. Kyle was an athlete and 2018 graduate of Logan High School. Kyle spent majority of his time with family and friends. He was an active youth group member at The Well ministries during middle and high school years, where he spread the word and teachings of Christ. Kyle is remembered as a kind and gentle soul. He had a beautiful smile with capturing dimples that would light up a room. He also shared a love of animals, music, and cars.
Services are under the direction of Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Kyle can be viewed along with his cousin, Cody Anderson, at Outreach North, 303 W. High St., McArthur, on Friday 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the Calvary Assembly of God, 63849 OH-50, McArthur, Saturday 12-1 p.m. officiated by JB King at 1.
Following the funeral services, food will be held at Outreach North.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the youth program at Outreach North at 6533 state Route 327 Jackson, Ohio 45640.
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020