Larry A. Barnhart, age 80, of Logan, Ohio, passed away March 2, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

Larry was born Feb. 24, 1939 in Athens County, Ohio.

He graduated from Chauncey High School; attended Hocking College; he retired from The Athens Mental Hospital; member of the F.O.P.; loved fishing, hunting, boating, carpentry, gardening. Being a grandfather was his most cherished role.

Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Rita Charlene Barnhart; children, Cheryl (Kevin) Brink of Virginia, Wayne Barnhart of Athens, Tammy (George) Lauer of Carroll, Vicki (Marty) Hallett of Logan; grandchildren Michelle, Brandon, Shane, Ricky, Sammy, Tara, Brian, Andrea, Kelli, Amy, Heidi, Steven; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Leta Davis, Ladonna Wood; several nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, John Barnhart; mother, Ora (Art) Bruce; son, Rick Barnhart; grandson, Brian Bailie; brothers, Jack Barnhart, John (Junior) Barnhart; sister, Marlene Knight.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio, with Paster Gary Alton officiating.

Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield.

Calling hours will be observed on Tuesday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to 5900 Wilcox Place, Dublin, Ohio 43016, or to the Ohio valley Affiliate, P.O. Box 163549 Columbus, Ohio 43216-3549.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net