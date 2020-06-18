Larry D. Poling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Dean Poling, 69, of Worthington, Ohio, entered his eternal life on June 16, 2020 at his home while surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born Oct. 24, 1951 in Logan, Ohio to Ralph and Garnet (Parks) Poling. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rose Marie (Shaw); and daughters, Kathryn "Katie" Poling and Laura Poling; his sister, Coletta Stump; and many cherished family and friends.
Larry attended Ohio University (Lancaster and Athens) and graduated in 1974 with a B.S. in Sociology. In 1978, he earned his Master of Divinity from Methodist Theological School in Delaware, Ohio. He began his ministry at the Meigs Cooperative Parrish while still a college student. He continued to serve in his ministry at Christ UMC (Gallipolis), St. Andrew UMC (Gahanna), Fairhaven and Sugar Valley UMCs (Fairhaven and Eaton), Pioneer and Alvordton UMCs, Kingston and Crouse Chapel UMCs, Mechanicsburg UMC, and Greenfield UMC. He retired from the ministry in the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church in June, 2017.
Larry was involved in many volunteer ministries, from the Walk to Emmaus, Chrysalis, Kairos and Epiphany ministries to the Charitable Pharmacy of Central Ohio. He offered the love of God to people, bringing faith, joy and love.
Larry was known for his concern about how you were doing and his gentle ear while listening. He laughed easily and was devoted to his family and friends. Among his favorite Bible verses "â€¦as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord." (Joshua 24:15)
In lieu of flowers, Larry asked for donations made to the Charitable Pharmacy of Central Ohio or to the Democratic Presidential Campaign. His only regret was not being able to participate in this year's presidential election.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Messiah
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Church of the Messiah
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved