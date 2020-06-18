Larry Dean Poling, 69, of Worthington, Ohio, entered his eternal life on June 16, 2020 at his home while surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born Oct. 24, 1951 in Logan, Ohio to Ralph and Garnet (Parks) Poling. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rose Marie (Shaw); and daughters, Kathryn "Katie" Poling and Laura Poling; his sister, Coletta Stump; and many cherished family and friends.

Larry attended Ohio University (Lancaster and Athens) and graduated in 1974 with a B.S. in Sociology. In 1978, he earned his Master of Divinity from Methodist Theological School in Delaware, Ohio. He began his ministry at the Meigs Cooperative Parrish while still a college student. He continued to serve in his ministry at Christ UMC (Gallipolis), St. Andrew UMC (Gahanna), Fairhaven and Sugar Valley UMCs (Fairhaven and Eaton), Pioneer and Alvordton UMCs, Kingston and Crouse Chapel UMCs, Mechanicsburg UMC, and Greenfield UMC. He retired from the ministry in the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church in June, 2017.

Larry was involved in many volunteer ministries, from the Walk to Emmaus, Chrysalis, Kairos and Epiphany ministries to the Charitable Pharmacy of Central Ohio. He offered the love of God to people, bringing faith, joy and love.

Larry was known for his concern about how you were doing and his gentle ear while listening. He laughed easily and was devoted to his family and friends. Among his favorite Bible verses "â€¦as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord." (Joshua 24:15)

In lieu of flowers, Larry asked for donations made to the Charitable Pharmacy of Central Ohio or to the Democratic Presidential Campaign. His only regret was not being able to participate in this year's presidential election.







