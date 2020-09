Or Copy this URL to Share

He is survived by his children; Andi O'Donnell, (Mike)Cheyenne, Larry jr (Chris) Ft. Collins, Renee Jelinek, (John) Cheyenne, Jeremy,(Jennifer) Denver.



His second family; wife Jennifer, Lingle, Shawn, Rikki, Paige Gilbert.



He left 18 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, mother Winnie Weber, Torrington and sisters; Dee Bott, Laramie, Deb Rodgers, Torrington.





