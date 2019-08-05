|
|
Larry G. Nixon, age 77, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Aug. 4, 2019 at The Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Larry was born April 25, 1942 in Lancaster, Ohio to Kenneth Nixon and Mary Kopasheski Nixon.
He served in the National Guard from 1964-1970; owned Gold and Things Jewelry Store in Rockbridge; formerly owned N.A.P. Well Service; was a printer at the former Huls Printing in Logan; and was a member of the Eagles and the Moose in Logan.
Surviving are wife of 53 years, Theresa Nixon; son, John "Steven" (Shelly) Nixon of Logan; daughter, Kelly (Paul) Robberts of Buckeye Lake; grandchildren, Brittany (Caleb) Auman of Carroll, Cody Nixon of Tampa Florida; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Zeke, Levi.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Roy E. Maple officiating.
Entombment will be in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum, Rockbridge. Military graveside service will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Calling hours will be observed 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to FAIRHOPE Hospice-Pickering House 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019