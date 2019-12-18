|
Larry Jay Thrush, age 66, of Logan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan.
Born June 1, 1953 in Logan, he was the son of the late former sheriff of Hocking County Paul Wells and Dorothy Alice (Blank) Thrush.
Larry was a proud 1971 graduate of Starr-Washington High School. He retired from Smead Manufacturing Company in 2015. Larry served as Chief for the Starr Township Volunteer Fire Department for 28 years. Larry was the president of the Hocking County Firefighters Association and was a member and past vice-chairman for the Local Emergency Planning Committee. Larry was known as a handyman, someone who lived a life of service, and always put others before himself.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Lee (Bush) Thrush; one son, Thomas Jay Thrush of Logan; one daughter, Carly A. (Kristopher) Begley of Logan; two grandchildren, Lauren R. Begley and Ava E. Begley; one brother, Terry J. Thrush of Logan; five sisters, Kay (Harold) Wilson of Logan, Martha Goldsberry of Mattoon, Wisconsin, Amy (Ed) Swart of Union Furnace, Ohio, Nyla (Ken) Vollmer of Haydenville, Ohio, and Laura (Alan) Vickroy of Bremen, Ohio; three brothers-in-law, Jeff (Dee) Bush, Jim (Karen) Bush, and Jon (Cindy) Bush, all of Logan; sister-in-law Patty (Bill) Coakley of Logan; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Sierra D. Thrush; and two brothers, Patrolman Carl "Shorty" Thrush and Harley Thrush.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with Joshua N. Martin officiating.
Burial will follow in Thrush Cemetery, Green Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
Friends may call Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made in Larry's name payable to the Starr Township Volunteer Fire Department in care of Gene Armes, 19577 Loomis Road, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019