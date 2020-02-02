|
Larry Kenneth Darnell, 81, of Logan, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the Pickering House in Lancaster.
He was born Dec. 23, 1938 in Logan, Ohio, son of the late Raymond and Violet Coakley Darnell. Larry was married for 61 years to Mary Sue Keeton Darnell, who survives.
He retired from General Electric in Logan after 39 years of service. Larry loved listening to and playing the keyboard to classic country and southern gospel music. He was a member of the National Guard and the First Baptist Church in Logan, where he has been very active in many areas.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his son, Larry Franklin (Gail) Darnell of Marysville; grandchildren, Michelle and Gloria Darnell, both of Marysville; brother, Edward Darnell of Logan; brother-in-law, James (Dixie) Slay of Zellwood, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with the Rev. Bruce Livingston officiating.
Interment will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020