Larry Schlosser, 90, of Circleville, passed away on July 6, 2020.
He was born on July 21, 1929 in Moundsville, West Virginia, to Louis and Vonetta (Hahn) Schlosser.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruthe (Palmer) Schlosser; and a son L. Tod Schlosser.
Larry, an Air Force Veteran, worked for Goodyear for 45 years.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Kim (Mark) McFadden; son, Ray (Kendall) Schlosser; grandchildren, Rory M., Keary (Danny) Sorgini, Russell M., Dallas (Jesse) Lanier, and Kendra Schlosser; and by great-grandchildren, Jude, Lila, Liam and Giuliana.
Burial of the cremains will be held at a later date in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Cuyahoga Falls.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Logan Daily News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
July 7, 2020
Thank you for your service.
Penny Walls
