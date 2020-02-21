|
Larry Wayne Reynolds, age 79, of Sugar Grove, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 5, 1940 to the late Raymond and Helen (Lawrence) Reynolds in Lancaster. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School. He retired from Anchor Hocking Glass distribution center. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Larry is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Kilkenny) Reynolds; children, Kim Timmerman of High Point, North Carolina, Rodney R. Reynolds of Pensacola, Florida; stepchildren, Ronald (Jodi) Michel, Kevin Michel and (John Barnett); three grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Perry and Sally Swart,z both of Lancaster; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Jeffrey Reynolds; grandson, Austin; brother Jack Reynolds.
Friends may visit Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. with funeral service at 4 p.m. at Sheridan Funeral Home.
Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home following the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Metro Parks, Attention: Lynn Kruger, 1069 W. Main St., Westerville, Ohio 43081 or .
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020