Lavona Rose Ralston, 81, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 25, 2020 at her home in Logan after a long and debilitating illness.

Born April 15, 1939 in Saint Joseph, Missouri, and brought up around that area, her parents relocated their small family to Ohio in 1956 where she spent the rest of her life.

Lavona was the daughter and only child of the late, Daniel "Buster" Thomas and Margaret Thomas (Wilson).

Lavona was preceded in death by her parents and eldest son, Daniel Skiver.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Lynn Ralston; daughter, Tammy Mardocco (Skiver); and son, Patrick Ransom; along with four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

No services are planned locally.

Graveside interment service to be held at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio at a date to be determined.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store