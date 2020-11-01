Leo Malcolm Martin Sr., 79, of Logan, Ohio passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at The Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born January 8, 1941 in Carbon Hill, Ohio, he was the son of the late Raymond Walter and Ruth Ann (Dawley) Martin.
Leo had 41 years of service as a machine operator for the Midwest Fabricating Company in Amanda, Ohio. He attended the Wesleyan Church in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Leo is survived by his significant other, Rebecca Carol Franco; two sons, Leo Malcolm Martin Jr. of Carbon Hill, Ohio and Brian Lee (Crystal) Martin of Glouster, Ohio; three daughters, Barbie Lee (Gary) Carter, Bridget Sue (John) Hutchinson and Tessie Marie (Michael) Brown all of Nelsonville, Ohio; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, Dale Milton (Kay Cox) Martin of Carbon Hill, Ohio; and one sister, Norma Ellen Smyers of Lancaster, Ohio.
Besides his parents, Leo was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl R. Martin, Gene A. Martin, Don E. Martin and Rex A. Martin; one sister, Betty D. Fout; three sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at Logan Wesleyan Church at a later date.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com