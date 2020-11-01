1/
Leo Martin Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Malcolm Martin Sr., 79, of Logan, Ohio passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at The Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born January 8, 1941 in Carbon Hill, Ohio, he was the son of the late Raymond Walter and Ruth Ann (Dawley) Martin.
Leo had 41 years of service as a machine operator for the Midwest Fabricating Company in Amanda, Ohio. He attended the Wesleyan Church in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Leo is survived by his significant other, Rebecca Carol Franco; two sons, Leo Malcolm Martin Jr. of Carbon Hill, Ohio and Brian Lee (Crystal) Martin of Glouster, Ohio; three daughters, Barbie Lee (Gary) Carter, Bridget Sue (John) Hutchinson and Tessie Marie (Michael) Brown all of Nelsonville, Ohio; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, Dale Milton (Kay Cox) Martin of Carbon Hill, Ohio; and one sister, Norma Ellen Smyers of Lancaster, Ohio.
Besides his parents, Leo was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl R. Martin, Gene A. Martin, Don E. Martin and Rex A. Martin; one sister, Betty D. Fout; three sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at Logan Wesleyan Church at a later date.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved