Leota M. Morris, age 93, passed away in Mesa, Arizona on April 21st, 2020.

She was born in Logan, Ohio on Nov. 23, 1926 to Charles Lewis Kienzle and Edith Marie (Glass) Kienzle.

She attended Logan grade schools and graduated from Logan High School in 1944. After graduation, she moved to Columbus, Ohio where she was employed at the Army Services Depot until her marriage to Marvin J. Morris, on Feb. 16, 1946.

They moved to Oregon where she was employed at Tektronix, Inc. in Beaverton, Oregon for 22 years. After Mr. Morris retired in 1975, they moved to Mesa, Arizona where she was employed at ITT Courier in Tempe, Arizona for 8 1/2 years. In 1984, she was voted by her colleagues for the Quality Award for outstanding work. She received a plaque and a certificate at a banquet sponsored by the ITT Corporation of New York.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles William Kienzle; sisters, Linda Marie Stribanditmongkol and Theresa Louise Smith; her children's father, Marvin J. Morris; a baby great-granddaughter; her very dear friend and partner, Ellis J. Phelps; and her son, James F Morris.

She is survived by a son, Thomas J. Morris of Portland, Oregon; and a daughter, Leanne Ellis of Covington, Washington. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Denise A. Graham, Geoffrey A. Ellis and Kristin M. Rosenberry, all of Washington state; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson, all of Washington state. She also leaves seven nieces and nephews and their families in Ohio. Also four cousins and their families in Ohio and Maryland.

There will be no services and cremation will be handled by At Seasons End Mortuary, 861 W Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction, Arizona 85120. Her ashes will be sent to and distributed in Oregon.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store