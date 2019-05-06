Leroy "Tick" Mowery, 89, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Pickering House.

He was born to Fred and Ola (Helber) Mowery on March 6, 1930 in Logan, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Logan High School Class of 1948. Tick was a Korean Conflict veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1953.

He had worked for Carborundum in Logan, and later worked for the City of Lancaster in the Water Pollution Department. He enjoyed raising, training and hunting with his beagles. Tick was a life member of the American Legion Post #11 and the AMVETS and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #955.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Shirley; niece, Suzanne Lilly of Logan, Ohio; nephews, Bill Mowery of Iowa, and Mark Mowery of Columbus, Ohio; special friends, Vern and Diane Bresler, Fred and Frank Hutchins of Lancaster, Ohio, Loren "Buck" Inboden and Ralph Michel of Logan, Ohio.

Tick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Luther and Donald Mowery; and sisters, Mona Myers and Pauline Dennis.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio with the Rev. Rick Jones of Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will follow in Amanda Township Cemetery with the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail conducting military rites at the cemetery.

Friends may visit Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Memorial gifts may be given to Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail, c/o Ned Young, 537 E. Sixth Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Published in Logan Daily News on May 7, 2019