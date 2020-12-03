Letha Louise (Gabriel) Copeland, age 87, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 26, 2020 in Lancaster, Ohio.

Born Sept. 23, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Wood and Francis (McFarland) Gabriel.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and a loyal friend to many.

Letha is survived by two daughters, Alesandra Urbalejo, Texas, and Deborah (Carl) Jennings, Columbus, Ohio; one son, Paul Daniel Copeland, Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Jerry (Myrna) Gabriel, Logan, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Paul E. Copeland; and brothers Donavan Gabriel and James Gabriel.

Friends may call Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan. Masks and social distancing are required.

Graveside burial service will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.







