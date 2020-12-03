1/
Letha Copeland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Letha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Letha Louise (Gabriel) Copeland, age 87, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 26, 2020 in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Sept. 23, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Wood and Francis (McFarland) Gabriel.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and a loyal friend to many.
Letha is survived by two daughters, Alesandra Urbalejo, Texas, and Deborah (Carl) Jennings, Columbus, Ohio; one son, Paul Daniel Copeland, Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Jerry (Myrna) Gabriel, Logan, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Paul E. Copeland; and brothers Donavan Gabriel and James Gabriel.
Friends may call Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan. Masks and social distancing are required.
Graveside burial service will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved