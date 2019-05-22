Lewis D. "Don" Keister, 92, died peacefully on May 20, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 7, 1926, in Logan, Ohio a son of the late Louis and Hazel (Febes) Keister.

Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara E. (Spires) Keister, his bride of 73 years; his loving children, Steve (Patti) Keister of Springboro, Ohio, Leslie (Jim) Messmer of Medina, Ohio, Mike (Paula) Keister of Estero, Florida, Dave (Brenda) Keister of Powell, Wyoming, Mary (John) Puchta of Fort Myers, Florida, Penny (Tony) LeCroy of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Bill (Marjan) Keister of Columbus, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Teresa Keister of Carey, Ohio; 44 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dan Keister.

Don and Barbara are parishioners of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Fort Myers, Florida. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. Don retired as a management supervisor for RCA in the field of micro-technology. Don and Barbara were former residents of Carey, Ohio and Logan, Ohio. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and Carey Conservation Club.

Don was an active golfer and former mushroom hunter and learned his Civil War affinity from talking to his grandfather, a Civil War veteran. Don's greatest loves were his family and having family gatherings. He is most remembered as a man of great humility, kindness and gentleness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers, Florida 33912.

